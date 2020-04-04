Beijing seizes its chance

Having failed to inform the world about the outbreak of coronavirus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan last November, Beijing has made sure-footed moves to enhance its image as the world’s do-gooder and leader in the response to the pandemic. There is something astonishing about China’s boldness.

After all, it was China's own mistakes — especially its initial attempts to mask the severity and spread of Covid-19 — that created the crisis now afflicting much of the world. But Beijing seems to assume that if it is perceived as leading the world in countering ...