Being pragmatic about energy sources

If 2022 taught global policymakers anything, it was that they needed to be pragmatic about their journey. The Russia-Ukraine war was a rude reality check for developed as well as developing nations that were confident they could get rid of coal soon and reduce their dependence on hydrocarbons sharply. Instead, the year brought coal back into demand — with global prices shooting up and developed countries like the US and Germany turning to the fuel once again and reopening mothballed coal-powered power plants. Western Europe, in particular, found that solar and wind capacities would not help if it did not get reliable supplies of natural gas at affordable rates. It also learnt that prices of minerals like lithium and nickel would shoot up if conventional energy supplies were disrupted.