Being pragmatic about energy sources

The clean energy journey is going to be a messy one, with plenty of missteps, side turns and dead ends before the destination is reached

If 2022 taught global policymakers anything, it was that they needed to be pragmatic about their clean energy journey. The Russia-Ukraine war was a rude reality check for developed as well as developing nations that were confident they could get rid of coal soon and reduce their dependence on hydrocarbons sharply. Instead, the year brought coal back into demand — with global prices shooting up and developed countries like the US and Germany turning to the fuel once again and reopening mothballed coal-powered power plants. Western Europe, in particular, found that solar and wind capacities would not help if it did not get reliable supplies of natural gas at affordable rates. It also learnt that prices of minerals like lithium and nickel would shoot up if conventional energy supplies were disrupted.

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 22:36 IST

