Bench strength: A decisive move by Justice Lalit

Seventy-four days is not a long time to carry through deep-rooted reform but U U Lalit has made a decisive move in that direction by announcing that the will hear 25 five-judge Constitution Bench (CB) cases from August 29, his first day in office, and assess whether they are ready to be argued in court. Not only does this mark a big jump from his predecessor’s record, it also reverses a declining trend over the decades. From an average of 134 CB judgments per year in the 1960s, the number dropped to two in 2021. This early move by Justice Lalit puts heft behind his broader proposal to have at least one CB functioning throughout the year within the existing court structure. This is a sensible suggestion. A quantitative analysis of the court’s workload suggests that 85 per cent of its time is taken up in hearing appeals from all over the country, leaving little time for larger Benches — CBs can be of five (the most common), seven or nine judges.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor