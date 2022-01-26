Bending India's emissions curve

Achieving net zero by 2070 requires India to transition to a fundamentally different development model during this decade. Scientific studies indicate that today’s development model results in greenhouse gas emissions continuing to increase every year. We now need to first flatten emissions and then drive them down so that we get close to net zero by mid-century.

In short, India will have to bend its emission curve. This will require immediate and sweeping changes to our overall tax structure as well as major changes to our regulations and policies in many sectors. Detailed ...