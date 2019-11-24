Bertrand Russell, John Nash and the electoral bonds

Thanks to some excellent investigative work by Nitin Sethi of HuffPost, there has been an entirely justified hullabaloo over the way electoral bonds have worked and, perhaps more importantly, been made to work. These bonds allow anonymous donations to political parties. It turns out that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had not at all been in favour of them because it felt they would formally and legally funnel black money into politics.

Others, like the Election Commission, had also voiced their doubts. All these doubts and concerns were valid. But the government went ahead anyway ...