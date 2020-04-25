JUST IN
India for the World
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus outbreak, India's labour market, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces of the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Slum dwellers, oblivious of social distancing guidelines, queue up to receive face masks from the members of the National Human Rights and Crime Control Organization during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Amritsar. Photo PTI

Many sides of a pandemic, which is unique in the true sense of the term. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

The crisis cannot be solved without humanity. Sunanda K Datta-Ray explains the whys and wherefores of it Read here

If the pandemic brings about some rationality in distorted salary and pension structures in government, its legacy may not be entirely destructive.

T N Ninan gives details Read here

The situation seems to have restored to the Centre the power it earlier had, says Shekhar Gupta, but such power did little good to the country Read here

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan draws on physics to find Covid solutions Read here

Testing only high-risk cases leaves us in the dark about the spread of the infection, says Devangshu Datta Read here

It (the disease) has taught us that we have to be self-reliant and self-sufficient. It has taught us that we should not look for solutions outside the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
First Published: Sat, April 25 2020. 06:45 IST

