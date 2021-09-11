Best of BS Opinion: 3 questions for Modi's rivals, palm oil trade and more

-
ALSO READ
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Trading orangutans for palm oil
Ford Motor ceasing production in India leaves its workers high and dry
Why did previous attempts to boost domestic oil palm production fail?
Best of BS Opinion: China's scientific muscle, sovereign rating risk & more
Economy, politics and a bit of humour for the weekend. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.
T N Ninan looks at the passenger car market following Ford’s exit. Read here...
Who can defeat the BJP? Read Shekhar Gupta for an answer. Read here...
Mihir S Sharma cites three Business Standard stories that make a trend. Read here...
Devangshu Datta: Trading orangutans for palm oil. Read here...
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU