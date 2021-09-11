JUST IN
Dinner with BS: Can't rely only on agriculture for jobs, says MP CM Chouhan
Best of BS Opinion: 3 questions for Modi's rivals, palm oil trade and more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Economy, politics and a bit of humour for the weekend. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

T N Ninan looks at the passenger car market following Ford’s exit. Read here...

Who can defeat the BJP? Read Shekhar Gupta for an answer. Read here...

Mihir S Sharma cites three Business Standard stories that make a trend. Read here...

Devangshu Datta: Trading orangutans for palm oil. Read here...

QUOTE OF THE DAY We are organising this grand Ganesh Pujan and I invite all the 130 crore people, including Delhiites, to join us.

There will be a miracle and all our wishes will be fulfilled

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Sat, September 11 2021. 06:30 IST

