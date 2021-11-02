Best of BS Opinion: A disappointing G20, green issues of tomorrow & more

The joint statement that emerged from leaders of the Group of 20 nations after two days of intense negotiations fell far short of the expectation that it would break the current impasse and offer a solution to the vexed issue of climate finance. This does not augur well for the COP26 summit, says the top edit here
In other views:
Prosenjit Datta outlines the less-acknowledged but no less dangerous threats to the environment that are cropping up.
Read it here
Akash Prakash offers two views of the long-term perspective of the Indian economy to answer investors’ traditional year-end question of whether to “hold or fold”. Read it here
The second edit says India’s cricket captain Virat Kohli has put ruling party leaders in the shade with his defence of a Muslim team-mate. Read it here
