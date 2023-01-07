JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: The spirit of the law, rules of conduct, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Cost advantages, India in GVC diversification, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Searching for growth, beyond civil society, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The real debate, not yet out of the woods, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Market sentiment, economic stress tests, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Sobering reality, year of conflict and loss, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Dumping ground, defending constitutional order, & more
Third force: The tightrope walk that awaits Prachanda, Nepal's new PM
Best of BS Opinion: Slowdown year, Indian rupee goes digital, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Diary sector's input cost, free food grains, and more
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special
The addiction stigma
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: A time for realistic optimism, addiction stigma & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Special | BS Opinion | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Economic growth, GDP

What are the economic prospects for next fiscal year? Does the BJP look weak in Karnataka? What will customer experience be like? And books that talk of addiction --- this is what we have for the weekend.

T N Ninan: Realistic projections are important for anchoring the Budget.

Any assumption of growth beyond 6 per cent would mean a significant uptick from the current tempo. The lead must be taken by private investment and consumption; the pace of recovery on these is as yet hard to predict.

Aditi Phadnis says a tough time awaits the BJP in Karnataka

Sandeep Goyal looks at the consumer trends in 2023.

Chintan Girish Modi looks at three books on addiction, which should not be looked at as a moral failing.

Quote

See, this is where I sit.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud to his daughters, at the Supreme Court

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Special

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.