Best of BS Opinion: A time for realistic optimism, addiction stigma & more

T N Ninan: Realistic projections are important for anchoring the Budget.

Any assumption of growth beyond 6 per cent would mean a significant uptick from the current tempo. The lead must be taken by private investment and consumption; the pace of recovery on these is as yet hard to predict.

Aditi Phadnis says a tough time awaits the BJP in Karnataka

Sandeep Goyal looks at the consumer trends in 2023.

Chintan Girish Modi looks at three books on addiction, which should not be looked at as a moral failing.