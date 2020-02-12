Best of BS Opinion: AAP's hat-trick, Q3 profits of India Inc, and more

Which structural reform was finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman referring to when she said “a trigger mechanism for a deviation from the estimated fiscal deficit on account of structural reforms in the economy...”, while presenting her second Union Budget on February? Why are content firms the cynosure of all eyes suddenly? Does the result of the Delhi polls conclusively prove that Assembly polls are about local issues, not nationalist narrative? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Although the final result of the Delhi Assembly polls was in line with what several exit and polls had predicted, the outcome sends out a strong signal that voters are now clearly differentiating between local and national elections, says our top edit.

The Q3 headline profits of India Inc look impressive but worries remain, says our second edit.

The government would have done well to have mentioned clearly in the Budget the specific structural reforms that were responsible for the deviation from the fiscal deficit target, writes AK Bhattacharya.

The biggest weakness of this year's Budget is its continuing lurch towards protectionism, writes former CEA Shankar Acharya.

What has played out on the Chinese equivalents of Twitter and Facebook in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis amounts, by Communist China’s standards, to an online mutiny, writes Rahul Jacob.