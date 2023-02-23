JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Malpractices under MGNREGA, economic revival & more
Best of BS Opinion: Ladakh's winter of discontent, diverging trade & more
Best of BS Opinion:, CO2 arbitrage, saving the land for better use & more
Best of BS Opinion: Billionaire Raj, a 'truth' waiting to be told, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Tapping global trade, confirming compliance, and more
Best of BS Opinion: A jumbo deal, urbanisation and urban dynamics, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Inflation surprise, lessons from Ukraine war & more
Best of BS Opinion: Unmet needs in telecom, activity in IT sector & more
Best of BS Opinion: ChatGPT, challenging Google, Adani saga, and more
Best of BS Opinion: A profligate state, it's no more biz as usual & more
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Special
Long road to fiscal consolidation
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Adani affair, long road to fiscal consolidation, & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
BS Opinion | BS Special | Curated Content

Kanika Datta 

SCRUTINY, investigation

The top edit says the inauguration of India-Singapore real-time payment link via UPI demonstrates the local and global potential of India’s home-grown digital payment platform. Read it here

In other views:

Jaimini Bhagwati says the Adani affair has raised questions about India’s corporate governance norms and the integrity of its financial markets.

Read it here

Rajesh Kumar assesses the medium-term outlook for government finances and their implications. Read it here

The second edit explains why the National Stock Exchange’s plan to extend trading hours across the equity and perhaps the equity derivatives segments could be fraught with risk. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘The BJP and the RSS are bullies, who think they know everything, understand everything and have no respect for anybody else’

Rahul Gandhi

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.