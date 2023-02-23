Best of BS Opinion: Adani affair, long road to fiscal consolidation, & more

-
The top edit says the inauguration of India-Singapore real-time payment link via UPI demonstrates the local and global potential of India’s home-grown digital payment platform. Read it here
In other views:
Jaimini Bhagwati says the Adani affair has raised questions about India’s corporate governance norms and the integrity of its financial markets.
Read it here
Rajesh Kumar assesses the medium-term outlook for government finances and their implications.
The second edit explains why the National Stock Exchange's plan to extend trading hours across the equity and perhaps the equity derivatives segments could be fraught with risk.
First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 06:30 IST
