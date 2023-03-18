Best of BS Opinion: Assessing contagion, losing political ground, and more

-
With the US and Swiss governments stepping in to bail out failing banks has the danger of contagion been contained? Recent history of banking crises suggests otherwise. And though the RBI’s conservatism may avoid the kind of wipe-out that afflicted Silicon Valley Bank, the risks to the broader economy remain, says T N Ninan. Read it here
In other views:
Aditi Phadnis traces Devendra Fadnavis’ career, pointing out that he staked everything to ensure the BJP returned to power in the state.
Now that it has, he stands to lose a lot. Read it here
Sandeep Goyal ponders the rise of ‘anti-wokism’ in the US. Read it here
Kumar Abishek assesses the ‘intelligence’ of GPT-4, a generational leap in an already revolutionary technology. Read it here
First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 06:30 IST
