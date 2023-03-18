JUST IN
Losing political ground
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Assessing contagion, losing political ground, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta 

With the US and Swiss governments stepping in to bail out failing banks has the danger of contagion been contained? Recent history of banking crises suggests otherwise. And though the RBI’s conservatism may avoid the kind of wipe-out that afflicted Silicon Valley Bank, the risks to the broader economy remain, says T N Ninan. Read it here

In other views:

Aditi Phadnis traces Devendra Fadnavis’ career, pointing out that he staked everything to ensure the BJP returned to power in the state.

Now that it has, he stands to lose a lot. Read it here

Sandeep Goyal ponders the rise of ‘anti-wokism’ in the US. Read it here

Kumar Abishek assesses the ‘intelligence’ of GPT-4, a generational leap in an already revolutionary technology. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I was sure of one thing, the day my heart is not 100 per cent committed to do this work I will leave…and that was the trigger point”

Rajesh Gopinathan, who has resigned as CEO of TCS

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 06:30 IST

