JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Arrears' collection will be tricky
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: War with the virus, Jio-Facebook deal, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces of the day

Alokananda Chakraborty 

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani

From how the military should supplement its arsenal with dual-use assets that would create capabilities for handling situations like Covid-19 and why the effects on India of the reshaping of the oil market are not quite positive and the reason policymakers must examine the Jio-Facebook deal closely, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day.

It is embarrassingly evident that defence and national security planners, whose primary function is to anticipate threats, were oblivious to the possibility of a global pandemic, writes Ajai Shukla. Read on...

No amount of deficit monetisation will solve India’s problem of poverty and low state capacity, writes Rajesh Kumar. Click here to read...

The Jio-Facebook deal will change India’s digital economy, says our top edit. Read on...

The crash in futures might not benefit India, says our second edit. Click here to read...

Omkar Goswami, chairman, CERG Advisory Pvt Ltd, talks about the conflicts that are bound to occur between health imperatives and economic issues in the aftermath of Covid-19. Read on...

Quote

"Low crude prices are what we would call a permanent shock"

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath
First Published: Thu, April 23 2020. 06:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU