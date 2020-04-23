Best of BS Opinion: War with the virus, Jio-Facebook deal, and more

From how the military should supplement its arsenal with dual-use assets that would create capabilities for handling situations like Covid-19 and why the effects on India of the reshaping of the oil market are not quite positive and the reason policymakers must examine the Jio- deal closely, here's a selection of Business Standard pieces for the day.

It is embarrassingly evident that defence and national security planners, whose primary function is to anticipate threats, were oblivious to the possibility of a global pandemic, writes Ajai Shukla. Read on...

No amount of deficit monetisation will solve India’s problem of poverty and low state capacity, writes Rajesh Kumar. Click here to read...

The Jio- deal will change India’s digital economy, says our top edit. Read on...

The crash in futures might not benefit India, says our second edit. Click here to read...

Omkar Goswami, chairman, CERG Advisory Pvt Ltd, talks about the conflicts that are bound to occur between health imperatives and economic issues in the aftermath of Covid-19. Read on...