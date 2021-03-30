Best of BS Opinion: Avoid fresh lockdown, rational expectations, and more

JUST IN
Avoid a fresh lockdown
Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

It is time for all nations to blend their domestic policies into the world outlook. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

In what ways do developed countries have a responsibility towards the developing world? Jayati Ghosh, Joseph Stiglitz and Michael Spence tell you

The impact of the brutal lockdown lingers, says Mahesh Vyas.

Avoid a fresh one.

OUR EDIT SAYS: Investors must have rational expectations from the markets.

QUOTE

India is not self-reliant in some vaccine raw materials. We will work with CSIR-IICT (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology) to develop these products, new drugs, and even new platforms. Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech

First Published: Tue, March 30 2021. 01:06 IST

