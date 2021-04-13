Best of BS Opinion: Board rules for fair play, bloodshed in Bengal & more

-
ALSO READ
Assembly Elections LIVE: 77% voting in West Bengal; 71% in Tamil Nadu
Bengal Polls LIVE: CRPF opened fire to save lives of voters, says EC
Bengal polls: BJP to make inroads but TMC will prevail, predict two surveys
West Bengal polls 2021 phase two voting: Check schedule, seats, and timings
Bella Ciao to 'Khela Hobe': Bengal Election campaign takes a quirky turn
Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day
A fresh controversy over the Rafale fighter jet deal urgently demands a robust explanation from the government. But the unique reluctance to subject the deal to open scrutiny at a time when the same government’s enforcement machinery is — rightly — subjecting Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi to investigation speaks of double standards, argues our lead editorial
Corporate India may not be too thrilled, but Sebi’s proposals on independent directors are good for India’s governance credentials, writes Akash Prakash
It will be sad if in the absence of clear political will, political violence remains a tragic fixture of West Bengal politics, notes our second editorial
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU