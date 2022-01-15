Best of BS Opinion: Boom time for companies, Dirty War comes closer to home

The booming outlook for the corporate sector has obvious implications for government revenue. If corporate tax collections are subdued and do not massively exceed what was budgeted, something is wrong with the corporation tax.

Perhaps, as T N Ninan points out, the finance minister may need to take a good look at which tax exemptions to target in the upcoming budget. Read it here

In other views:

Atanu Biswas describes the role of AI in attempts to decipher the Indus Valley language. Read it here

Chintan Modi discusses books that show how business leaders bridge the gap between profitability and sustainability. Read it here

Devangshu Datta points out that India has endured “dirty wars” on a large scale –from Kashmir to the north east –but Indians in uniform were never politicised, and religious fundamentalists did not have a political say. Given that the situation has changed, India may now be vulnerable to the same ills that plague its neighbours. Read it here