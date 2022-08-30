Best of BS Opinion: Broken real estate policy, bench strength, and more

The first edit says better ways than demolition need to be found to deal with issues of illegal construction, for example, monetary compensation to those who won the case. According to the second edit, the of India’s move on clearing Constitution Bench cases is useful.

Without nurturing democracy, social harmony and respect for diversity of religion and language, we must be ready to accept that the path to becoming a developed state will not be smooth always, says Nitin Desai

Mahesh Vyas: India should be grabbing this rare opportunity (demographic dividend) of easy availability of labour and capital to fuel rapid growth. However, it seems to be missing this bus

Indrajit Gupta: The only way the Roys could now bow out (of NDTV) gracefully – without being seen to have capitulated – is to let Sebi clear the way for the Adani warrant conversion.