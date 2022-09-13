Best of BS Opinion: China's property bust, a Russian reckoning & more

-
India’s decision to opt-out of the trade pillar of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) is disappointing and will adversely affect longer-term economic prospects. The top edit explains the risks to staying out of major trade groupings. Read it here
In other views: Assessing China’s property slump Akash Prakash says it presents a ‘microcosm of the differences between India and China and where each country is placed on its respective growth cycle’.
Read it here
Pranjul Bhandari examines whether India’s exports, a major driver of growth in the past, are holding up. Read it here
The 200th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has offered a moment of reckoning for President Vladimir Putin’s ill-judged revanchist project, the second edit says. Read it here
