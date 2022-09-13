JUST IN
Employment fell in August 2022
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: China's property bust, a Russian reckoning & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Kanika Datta 

India’s decision to opt-out of the trade pillar of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) is disappointing and will adversely affect longer-term economic prospects. The top edit explains the risks to staying out of major trade groupings. Read it here

In other views: Assessing China’s property slump Akash Prakash says it presents a ‘microcosm of the differences between India and China and where each country is placed on its respective growth cycle’.

Read it here

Pranjul Bhandari examines whether India’s exports, a major driver of growth in the past, are holding up. Read it here

The 200th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has offered a moment of reckoning for President Vladimir Putin’s ill-judged revanchist project, the second edit says. Read it here

Quote of the day

‘We have decided not to say anything about the Prime Minister and Chief Minister while speaking on this issue. Otherwise bulldozers will start working’

Hazi Mohammad Naseer, shopowner near GyanVapi mosque

First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 06:31 IST

