Best of BS Opinion: China's pursuit of global finance, ports biz & more

The best way for India to take on China is to improve its infrastructure and invest in clean energy. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
There are important changes taking place in China's financial sector and in its overall economic strategy, says Shyam Saran.
These should be the subject of careful research in order to gauge their impact on India's economic interests.
Efficiency in a port, as in most undertakings, is enhanced when monopoly situations are avoided and full competition occurs. Michael Pinto explains how
Vandana Gombar: Technology usually gets cheaper as it gets better. That is what has happened with offshore wind globally.
