Best of BS Opinion: Clearing dues from govt, India's auto market & more

Good revenues from petroleum, a healthy monetary policy team, and payments from the government --- the gaps between desire and fulfilment should get narrower. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

If the government can release its payments in time, it will be a stimulus. Vinayak Chatterjee says why

A K Bhattacharya writes: A 32 per cent jump in oil revenues offers a cushion to strained government finances.

The oil sector has been quite lucky for the Central government over the past six years

How to tackle the world’s toughest auto market: Multiple launches, local leadership, and cars for India the secret, says Pavan Lall

The new members will bring divergent views to policy making at the RBI