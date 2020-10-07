JUST IN
Clearing dues from the government
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Clearing dues from govt, India's auto market & more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

illustration: Binay Sinha

Good revenues from petroleum, a healthy monetary policy team, and payments from the government --- the gaps between desire and fulfilment should get narrower. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

If the government can release its payments in time, it will be a stimulus. Vinayak Chatterjee says why

A K Bhattacharya writes: A 32 per cent jump in oil revenues offers a cushion to strained government finances.

The oil sector has been quite lucky for the Central government over the past six years

How to tackle the world’s toughest auto market: Multiple launches, local leadership, and cars for India the secret, says Pavan Lall

The new members will bring divergent views to policy making at the RBI

It’s easy to say ‘weak opposition’, but frankly you (the media) are not doing your job. I don't think there is another place in the world where one country can occupy part of another country, and the media makes no noise Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Wed, October 07 2020. 07:23 IST

