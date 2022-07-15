JUST IN
The future of television
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Closing the gender gap, the future of television & more

Here are the top BS Opinion articles of the day

Topics
BS Special | Curated Content

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

poor family, children, malnutrition, hunger, food
Though India has been able to buck the trend of rising hunger globally, a lot remains to be done. Food security should be part of nutrition security, says the first edit

Though India has been able to buck the trend of rising hunger globally, a lot remains to be done. Food security should be part of nutrition security, says the first edit.

The second edit sees India’s dismal performance on gender equality

Aakar Patel: Governments have no incentive to secure the civil liberties of their citizens. For this we need public-spirited individuals and organisations.

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar looks at the future of television. Much of what is happening in India is reflected in global markets too.

QUOTE OF THE DAY Our country is making scientific and engineering progress, we have sent rockets and satellites into space, we have built steel plants, power plants and huge dams, we have produced COVID vaccine, we do heart and kidney transplant.

IT veteran N R Narayana Murthy

First Published: Fri, July 15 2022. 06:30 IST

