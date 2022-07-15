Best of BS Opinion: Closing the gender gap, the future of television & more

Though India has been able to buck the trend of rising hunger globally, a lot remains to be done. Food security should be part of nutrition security, says the first edit.

The second edit sees India’s dismal performance on gender equality

Aakar Patel: Governments have no incentive to secure the civil liberties of their citizens. For this we need public-spirited individuals and organisations.

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar looks at the future of television. Much of what is happening in India is reflected in global markets too.