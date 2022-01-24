Best of BS Opinion: Combative federalism, helping water security & more

-
From IoT-based sensors to flow meters, how tech is powering water mission
Jal Jeevan Mission starts to monitor and measure tap water supply
Instoried's Sharmin Ali expects 2022 to be the year of 'empathetic content'
Conflict of interest in parliamentary panels
Best of BS Opinion: Boom time for companies, Dirty War comes closer to home
Our first edit says India would have gained from an early 5G roll-out. Read here The second edit talks of why the proposed IAS rule change weakens Centre-state relations. Read here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Time to address conflict of interest in parliamentary panels. Should MPs who own companies be part of parliamentary committees? Read here
Surinder Sud: Water security is not getting the attention it deserves. Read here
There will be more natural disasters, says Ajay Shah.
A greater focus on disaster relief and disaster risk resilience is called for. Read here
