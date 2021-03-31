JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

A data-driven path to vaccine equity
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Competition in e-tail, Covid-19 vaccine, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | oil and gas

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

e-commerce, digital, online, amazon, flipkart, FDI policy
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Growth optimism has not vanished. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Any regressive changes in the FDI policy governing e-commerce would have a spillover impact on foreign investors considering India as an investment destination in all other sectors. Arvind Mayaram and Garima Sodhi discuss

Atanu Biswas gives a statistical path to an equitable access to vaccines

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee: Instead of spending small change to prospect for oil in and around India, policies to set up a dedicated supply line from abroad will work better.

This will mean making some strong friends and possibly annoying old allies

QUOTE

We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia (are) contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan in particular the Jammu and Kashmir dispute Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, March 31 2021. 02:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.