Best of BS Opinion: Competition in e-tail, Covid-19 vaccine, and more

Best of BS Opinion: No space for SPACs, NSE trading outage, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The right policy cart, bond standoff, and more
DPIIT meet: Foreign vs Indian war of words over e-commerce FDI policy
Draft e-commerce policy: Investments by large players may take a hit
The right policy cart
Growth optimism has not vanished. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Any regressive changes in the FDI policy governing e-commerce would have a spillover impact on foreign investors considering India as an investment destination in all other sectors. Arvind Mayaram and Garima Sodhi discuss
Atanu Biswas gives a statistical path to an equitable access to vaccines
Subhomoy Bhattacharjee: Instead of spending small change to prospect for oil in and around India, policies to set up a dedicated supply line from abroad will work better.
This will mean making some strong friends and possibly annoying old allies
