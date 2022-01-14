Best of BS Opinion: Competitive populism, poised for growth, and more

JUST IN
Poised for growth
Elections usually mean open season on competing offers of freebies – free power, water, laptops, or just monetary incentives – from political parties.

Though this has become par for the course, the top edit cautions that they can be fulfilled only at the cost of destroying states’ fiscal capabilities. Read it here

Here are the other views:

The IT industry could be an outlier that helps to prop up the Indian economy even if domestic growth is slowed down by Omicron, the second edit says. Read it here

Ever since the insolvency law came into effect, there has been intense debate over the need for a professional code of conduct for the Committee of Creditors. How should this regulatory gap be bridged? Which institution should be responsible for monitoring them? C K G Nair and M S Sahoo, respectively a member of the team that designed the insolvency law and the first chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, discuss the options. Read it here

T T Mohan Ram explains why a credit guarantee scheme, similar to the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) extended to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) last year, could give the housing sector a boost. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

‘The closure of my companies is the country’s loss’

Diamantare Mehul Choksi in an exclusive interview with Business Standard

First Published: Fri, January 14 2022. 06:30 IST

