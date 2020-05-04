Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus outbreak, low pollution levels, and more

Disrespect for nature, overcautious banks, lack of flexibility in decision making, and pseudoscientists masquerading as professionals – these predate the current pandemic. The change has to come from within these. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

We should go for a decentralised approach as lives and livelihoods in the country vary every 10 km, says Ajay Shah. The is a poor instrument when it comes to economic policy

One response to Covid-19 is to “tread lightly on earth”.

Sunita Narain says nature should be given due respect

How does one stop the spread of health-related misinformation and fake news on the epidemic? The first thing is that the media needs to stop giving prominent coverage to pseudoscience. Devangshu Datta explains

The present crisis is far more serious than what we had seen a decade ago, and it needs to be tackled differently, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. It needs the central bank and the government to act in concert

Surjit S Bhalla remembers Deepak Lal, the polymath who passed away