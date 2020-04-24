Best of BS Opinion: Coronavirus outbreak, oil market collapse, and more

JUST IN
Crude collapse and the price disconnect
Business Standard

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Medics have themselves sanitised after conducting cremation of a Covid-19 patient. Photo: PTI

It remains to be seen how a pandemic such as this is not allowed to go to waste. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

The economy, barring the hotspots, should be opened up from May 3.

Jaimini Bhagwati tell you why Read here

The depressed oil prices blend into the market players’ expectations, say Ashok Banerjee and Partha Ray. The prices are reinforcing the sense of despair in global markets Read here

The virus epidemic has shown us how essential transport planning is, according to Sanjivi Sundar Read here

In tackling the pandemic, the government should not put too much discretionary power in the hands of officials when it comes to holding employers responsible for infections Read here

You have to judge for yourself, whether your direct attacks on me, my ministers, officers, your tone, tenor and language, which in mildest words of extreme moderation, deserve to be characterized as parliamentary ….

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the state’s governor
First Published: Fri, April 24 2020. 06:08 IST

