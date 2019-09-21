Best of BS Opinion: Corporate tax bonanza, Modi vs economy, and more

The more the government takes steps to resuscitate the economy, the greater seems to be the job left undone. Political success can be achieved by going through the motions of work before the results start sinking in. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views

Will the cuts in tax rates and other beneficent measures announced on Friday work? It is difficult to be confident about that, says T N Ninan, because the problem is depressed demand.

With his political job done, Narendra Modi just has to fix the economy. Shekhar Gupta explains.

The BJP wishes to turn the reading down of Article 370 to good account, says Aditi Phadnis.

That’s why the party wants the Delhi elections to be advanced.

A massive expenditure compression by the government is required, and only Narendra Modi has the stature to get this done. TCA Srinivasa Raghavan explains