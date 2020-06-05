JUST IN
Suvarnabhumi's legacies
Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19 impact on jobs, preserving the IBC, and more

From what the upcoming GST Council meet should focus on to how Trump's response to the protests helped it spread beyond its borders, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day.

What are the key qualities that help a leader shine during a crisis? Now, when the economy is expected to shrink and workers homeward bound, what will be the labour productivity growth rate? Will building in the element of social security in the new labour laws mitigate the challenges facing migrant labour? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

This is not the time for policy-makers to devote their attention and political capital on the resolution of ground-level issues; instead the focus must be on structural change, write Mukesh Butani & Tarun Jain of BMR Legal. Click here to read...

Having realised that there is really no contradiction between "jaan" and "jahaan", several states are gradually lifting the lockdown. But they are locking the stable doors after the horses have bolted, write Yashwant Sinha, former finance minister, & Vinay K Srivastava of I. T.

S Ghaziabad. Read on...

The government must ensure that the suspension of the IBC doesn’t end up affecting its efficacy in the medium term, says our top edit. Click here to read...

Protests in the US highlight majoritarian weakness, says our second edit. Read on...

The Covid crisis has forced the economics profession to rethink fundamentals, writes Rathin Roy, director, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy. Click here to read...

Quote

"You flattened the wrong curve. It is not the infection curve, it is the GDP curve"

Rajiv Bajaj on the lockdown

