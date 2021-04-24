JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

Economic response to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Cyber attacks, changing global economies, and more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Saturday

Topics
BS Opinion | Global economy | Cyber Attack

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

investment, investors, currency, economy, funding, tech, economy, gdp, aif, alternative investment fund, capital, startups, tech, savings, money, cash, shares, funds, equity

Staying unprepared to handle the pandemic can make us war-unready. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

T N Ninan says: Higher tax rates, central banks pumping out cash, protection for home industry, suppressing interest rates, increased social welfare pay-outs — it all harks back to pre-Thatcher-Reagan.

In any modern conflict, the cyber element will be crucial and cyber-attacks certainly won’t be restricted to targeting conventional military capacity. Devangshu Datta explains

TCA Srinivasa-Raghavan remembers the forgotten contributions of economist and central banker M Narasimham

Quote for the day

The nation is gratified to know that practically all the suggestions in Dr Manmohan Singh’s letter have been accepted by the government. Better late than never.

Congress leader P Chidambaram

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, April 24 2021. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.