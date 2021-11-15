Best of BS Opinion: Decarbonising economy, shielding farm sector & more

The pandemic will hopefully expedite humanity’s efforts to fight climate change. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up.

There is one area where state-led money and management will be required in the decarbonisation process, and that is about coal mines, write Ajay Shah and Akshay Jaitly. Read here

Surinder Sud: While farm scientists are evolving ways and means to confront climate change head on, the success of their efforts relies on the performance of state governments. Read here

Tamal Bandyopadhyay tells you why former SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar’s book is different from the ones of or on his predecessors. Read here