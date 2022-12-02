Best of BS Opinion: Dharavi's human factors, Fighting naval battle & more

-
ALSO READ
Adani Properties bags Rs 5,069 crore Dharavi redevelopment project
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
Dharavi's human factors
Realty goldmine or citizen minefield, Dharavi makeover gets wiggle room
New ensign pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Indian Navy
CKG Nair and M S Sahoo explain why a dishonest company is a threat to an honest one in the business landscape. The rule of law must be enforced.
Ajai Shukla: A formidable challenge, in the shape of the coming together of the Quad and AUKUS, to China’s navy is taking shape in the Indo-Pacific The first edit says there are issues in Dharavi’s re-development plan.
The second edit warns about the dangers emanating from the AIIMS ransomware attack.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU