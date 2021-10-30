Best of BS Opinion: Dilemmas after the boom, Gubernatorial impropriety

JUST IN
Is Bollywood beginning to lose its sheen?
T N Ninan in his weekly column talks about options for investors. In the given circumstances, investors in the market will need a sharper eye for stock picking and a greater appetite for risk than most retail investors possess. Read here

The Bharatiya Janata Party seems to be having a run of bad luck with governors, writes Aditi Phadnis. Read here

The Indo-Pakistan cricket has been overwhelmed by the high-pitched cultural chauvinism that is indispensable for muscular majoritarianism to thrive, writes Kanika Datta. Read here
QUOTE OF THE DAY

“In Rome, I will attend the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit, where I will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, October 30 2021. 06:30 IST

