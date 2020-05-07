Best of BS Opinion: Economic slowdown, Covid-19 outbreak, and more

JUST IN
Insurance grace period may give rise to disputes
Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Corporation workers in protective suits wait outside a hospital to get the test reports of a deceased, during the lockdown in Vijayawada. Photo: PTI

That some change is in the offing cannot be doubted. But what level and in what form remain uncertain. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

Office life is expected to change beyond recognition, says Shyamal Majumdar.

Disruption awaits commercial real estate developers. Read here

There may be, with right policies and principles, opportunities for India in the months ahead. Dhiraj Nayyar tells you what they are Read here

India’s Takeover and Delisting Regulations need a fresh look, says Somasekhar Sundaresan. Read here

Time to kick-start the economy with cash flow, says Shyam Ponappa. The biggest problem is government payments and tax refunds Read here

QUOTE

We have a very, very good development of the figures for new infections, and that makes it possible for us to take further steps

German Chancellor Angela Merkel
First Published: Thu, May 07 2020. 06:48 IST

