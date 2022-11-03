JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Enhancing yields, a leg-up for logistics, and more
Best of BS Opinion: A healthy debate, trending declines, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Conflicting businesses, parity on the pitch, and more
Best of BS Opinion: The Truss fallacy, confident despite infighting & more
Best of BS Opinion: Political currency, marginal progress, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Protecting competition, the overvalued rupee, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Prime Minister Sunak, down to the wire, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Uncertain outlook, bear market patterns, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Revisiting disinvestment, markets strike back & more
Best of BS Opinion: A less predictable outlook, de-extinction, and more
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special
Fiscal correction: Focus should be on reducing the fiscal deficit
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Empowering Gati Shakti, quiet quitting, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
G-20 | BS Opinion

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

PM Modi
Photo: Bloomberg

Shyam Ponappa: Done the right way, Gati Shakti could lead to tremendous productivity benefits at a low cost.

CKG Nair & Ajay Tyagi: Policy loopholes are encouraging many promoters to exit their companies stealthily, raising the question: Should promoters be in control after pledging their shares?

The first edit is of the view that the focus of the government should be on reducing the fiscal deficit.

The second edit says the purpose of India’s G-20 presidency must be to focus on the subset of international issues that are both soluble and relevant to the country’s development trajectory.

QUOTE

If women are empowered, there is more development in the society. Women lead with empathy and care …

- President Droupadi Murmu

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G-20

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 06:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.