Best of BS Opinion: Fast forward to 2023, foreign education, and more

Rich and powerful people in the US, Russia, China and Saudi Arabia are facing trouble. But rich people in developed countries can oppose the government – as Jeff Bezos did with Donald Trump’s administration -- without commercial or personal harm.
But, says Ajay Shah, “when the rule of law is lacking, wealth protects the rich when it comes to threats from goons and other rich. But they are not protected from the state.” Thus, he argues, the life strategies of rich people are reshaped by these problems and this is an additional channel of influence shaping the third globalisation, which inhibits the possibilities for low rule-of-law countries.” Read it here
In other views:
The top edit points out that NSO’s first advance estimate of national income points to the urgent need for faster fiscal consolidation. Read it here
Sunita Narain makes the case for putting the dissent and divisions in climate change talks of 2022 behind us and focusing on dialogue in 2023. Read it here
Tamal Bandyopadhyay describes how the State Bank of India is going beyond corporate loans and getting into vendor, supply chain and cluster financing, “the buzzwords of banking these days”. Read it here
The second edit underlines the need for balanced regulation towards foreign institutions of higher education that set base in India. Read it here
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 06:30 IST
