JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

A new structure of financial regulation
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: FTA hesitancy, a new era for microfinance & more

Here are the best of BS Opinions of the day

Topics
BS Opinion | free trade agreement | Microfinance

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

RBI
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Regulation only by one regulator can make a difference. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposes to radically change the regulations for the microfinance industry. Good news, says Tamal Bandyopadhyay. Read it here.

Debashis Basu tells you how investors are short-changed.

Read it here.

OUR EDITS SAY

Govt and industry must be open to free trade pacts. Read it here.

Hounding tech platforms can’t be the solution. Read it here.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

I am going to take a decision within 8-10 days and we will make it (flex-fuel engine) mandatory for the automobile industry.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, June 21 2021. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU