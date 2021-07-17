JUST IN
Coffee with BS: Manipal group's Ranjan Pai on charting an ambitious course
Best of BS Opinion: Fuel price surge, the path to herd mortality & more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Saturday

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Iniquitous measures work best in an insecure environment. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Other than raising taxes, there is no way to address the tax-GDP ratio and find money needed urgently for defence, health, education and infrastructure, says T N Ninan

Shekhar Gupta: Sedition law isn’t just a colonial hangover.

It’s a convenient weapon for under-performing governments to conflate themselves with the nation and use against critics.

Atanu Biswas tells you all about the economics of holding Olympic Games.

The pandemic has changed the way people look at the government, says Devangshu Datta

The requirements of the 21st century India cannot be fulfilled by the ways of the 20th century. PM Narendra Modi

First Published: Sat, July 17 2021. 06:30 IST

