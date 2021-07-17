Best of BS Opinion: Fuel price surge, the path to herd mortality & more

Iniquitous measures work best in an insecure environment. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Other than raising taxes, there is no way to address the tax-GDP ratio and find money needed urgently for defence, health, education and infrastructure, says T N Ninan

Shekhar Gupta: Sedition law isn’t just a colonial hangover.

It’s a convenient weapon for under-performing governments to conflate themselves with the nation and use against critics.

Atanu Biswas tells you all about the economics of holding Olympic Games.

The pandemic has changed the way people look at the government, says Devangshu Datta