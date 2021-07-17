Best of BS Opinion: Fuel price surge, the path to herd mortality & more

-
ALSO READ
Olympics 2021 opening ceremony, full schedule, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: Boxing full schedule, match timings, live telecast details
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Archery schedule, timing, live telecast in India
Olympics 2021: Badminton full schedule, match time, live telecast in India
Tokyo Olympics: Know what happens if an athlete tests Covid-19 positive
Iniquitous measures work best in an insecure environment. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Other than raising taxes, there is no way to address the tax-GDP ratio and find money needed urgently for defence, health, education and infrastructure, says T N Ninan
Shekhar Gupta: Sedition law isn’t just a colonial hangover.
It’s a convenient weapon for under-performing governments to conflate themselves with the nation and use against critics.
Atanu Biswas tells you all about the economics of holding Olympic Games.
The pandemic has changed the way people look at the government, says Devangshu Datta
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU