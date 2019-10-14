Best of BS Opinion: Gap between policy making and targets needs to reduce

Times are changing and so should our educational imperatives. But mismanagement and wrongdoing continue in all sectors of the economy. And there is no consensus on what should be regulated and to what extent. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up the views.

We needn’t be overly bothered by India’s low rankings in the education space. What’s more important is developing analytical and implementation skills. Ajit Balakrishnan looks at the issues.

Why are we throwing away opportunities to encourage free-market enterprise, asks TV Ramachandran. India's focus needs to be on policies that foster innovation and freedom for individuals.

A problematic aspect of the government's public-sector management is that public-sector banks, the railways, Air India, and the National Highways Authority of India accounted for 94 per cent of the government's equity infusion in five years, A K Bhattacharya analyses.

A way to prevent crisis situations in the financial sector is to bring all deposit-taking institutions under the Reserve Bank of India, says Debashis Basu.