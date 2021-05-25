Best of BS Opinion: Going viral on vaccines, another data breach & more

Vaccine hesitancy and the absence of Covid-appropriate behaviour, especially in rural and moffusil India, are becoming critical problems in controlling the wildfire spread of the second wave of the pandemic.

In this context, our lead editorial argues that a sustained campaign is required to spread awareness across the country. Read here

I think every company has to look at its own business model and target investor base. What is clear is that by listing in the US, you cut out domestic Indian investors entirely, writes Akash Prakash

It is past time that proper regulations be implemented in India, which correctly penalise companies that fail to inform customers about data breaches, notes our second editorial