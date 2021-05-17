Best of BS Opinion: Herbs need good marketing, second Covid-19 wave & more

-
There is a health catastrophe playing out around us but the gloom about the Indian economy is overstated and it’s time to look to the future, writes Ajay Shah. The present holds clues to the way forward for decision makers in firms: in vaccination and in exports.
He explains why here.
In other views today:
Tamal Bandyopadhyay suggests that there’s a simple solution to the chronic underperformance of asset reconstruction companies. Break the cosy relationship between banks and ARC, he says. Read his analysis here
Surinder Sud says the mostly unorganised, unregulated, and non-transparent nature of the business of cultivation of herbs is hampering the development of a more lucrative market opportunity. Read it here
The top edit examines Q4 corporate results and warns that the second wave of the pandemic could derail recovery. Read it here
The second edit says till vaccine supply improves, India must also focus on a flexible and supportive medical infrastructure. Read it here
