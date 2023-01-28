JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Operating rules, a chink in the Indo-Pak ice, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Another China syndrome, a balanced approach, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Deficient regulation, structural strength, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Give peace a chance, endorsement disclosures & more
Best of BS Opinion: Revamping the IBC, a step too far, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Policy shift, a new star in the BJP sky, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Learning curves, Internet blues for media, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Margin of safety, Overtaking China, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Capex push in states, Crisis in the Himalayas, and more
Best of BS Opinion: Balance of powers, the growing divide, and more
The case for baby RBIs
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Hindenburg flames again, the case for baby RBIs & more

India's stock markets face a big shock. And should the central bank be unbundled? Our weekend fare

Adani Group | global central banks | corruption

Uddalok Bhattacharya 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The pertinent question is what the stock market regulator and sundry investigative agencies have been doing, says T N Ninan, in connection with the fall in Adani group stocks.

How about having regional monetary authorities, asks TCA Srinivasa Raghavan

Devangshu Datta:Hindenburg’s accusations add another dimension to investment in green hydrogen.

A fungal infection turning humans into cannibalistic zombies: Kumar Abishek looks at The Last of Us.

QUOTE

The maliciously mischievous, unresearched report published by Hindenburg Research on January 24, 2023, has adversely affected the Adani Group, our shareholders and investors

Adani Group lead head Jatin Jalundhwala in a statement

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 06:30 IST

