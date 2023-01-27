JUST IN
The Last of Us: How real is the threat?
Business Standard

The case for baby RBIs

Despite its admirable competence and proven track record, the Reserve Bank of India doesn't have the capacity to supervise an economy that's growing so fast and becoming larger by the year

global central banks | Reserve Bank of India | Central banks

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan

Here’s a heretical thought: Should India have regional monetary institutions? The answer depends on which central banking model you want to follow: A centralised one like what we have and which is a colonial legacy; or a decentralised one like the one they have in the US.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 22:56 IST

