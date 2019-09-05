JUST IN
Traffic rules, mindset and on-time payments
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Chandrayaan-2 and slowdown gloom, weak reforms and more

From the advantages of working together to Chandrayaan-2's Saturday moon landing and how inequality encourages excessive risk-taking, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day

Alokananda Chakraborty 

hong kong protests
Protesters form a human chain in Hong Kong on Friday during a rally to call for political reforms. Photo: Reuters

Why do we disregard traffic rules and do not make on-time payments? In general, why are we loath to follow protocol? Why hasn't the government shown any urgency when it comes to addressing the problems of the economy and unemployment? Will the extradition bill withdrawal stop the Hong Kong protests? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Recent record suggests that the RBI needs to work on its models to be able to predict both growth and inflation more accurately, argues our top edit.

Hong Kong’s young people are fighting for identity, liberty, autonomy and their future and are unlikely to stop at anything less than universal suffrage, argues our second edit.

In the second part of a series, Pranab Bardhan, professor of Graduate School at University of California, Berkeley, says there is evidence that inequality has encouraged excessive risk-taking in the financial sector and might have been partly responsible for the 2007-8 financial crisis.

The so-called economic reforms announced by the government in recent weeks reflect a failure of the imagination and/or an unwillingness to opt for deeper structural reform of land and labour rules, writes Kanika Datta.

Now that stimulus packages have failed to rev up the economy, can the moon landing of Chandrayaan-2 this Saturday drive away the blues, asks Nivedita Mookerji.

There’s no alternative to following the rules and working together with discipline for our common interests, writes Shyam Ponappa.

Quote

"Both Russia and India believe not to interfere in the internal matters of any country"

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his joint media briefing with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
First Published: Thu, September 05 2019. 00:37 IST

