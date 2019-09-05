Best of BS Opinion: Chandrayaan-2 and slowdown gloom, weak reforms and more

Why do we disregard traffic rules and do not make on-time payments? In general, why are we loath to follow protocol? Why hasn't the government shown any urgency when it comes to addressing the problems of the economy and unemployment? Will the extradition bill withdrawal stop the Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Recent record suggests that the RBI needs to work on its models to be able to predict both growth and inflation more accurately, argues our top edit.

Hong Kong’s young people are fighting for identity, liberty, autonomy and their future and are unlikely to stop at anything less than universal suffrage, argues our second edit.

In the second part of a series, Pranab Bardhan, professor of Graduate School at University of California, Berkeley, says there is evidence that inequality has encouraged excessive risk-taking in the financial sector and might have been partly responsible for the 2007-8 financial crisis.

The so-called economic reforms announced by the government in recent weeks reflect a failure of the imagination and/or an unwillingness to opt for deeper structural reform of land and labour rules, writes Kanika Datta.

Now that stimulus packages have failed to rev up the economy, can the moon landing of this Saturday drive away the blues, asks Nivedita Mookerji.

There’s no alternative to following the rules and working together with discipline for our common interests, writes Shyam Ponappa.