JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

A future without promoters
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Hope fades for PSBs, a future without promoters & more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Wednesday

Topics
BS Opinion | Curated Content | public sector banks PSBs

Rajesh Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Amarinder Singh, Navjot Singh Siddhu, Congress
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Public sector banks (PSBs) are reported to have written off about Rs 8 trillion worth of loans over the last seven years, which is more than twice the capital infused by the government in the same period. This is clearly an unsustainable position, and the government cannot perpetually keep infusing large sums of capital in the banking system.

It has been issuing recapitalisation bonds over the last few years because of budget constraints, but this medium also has limits. In this context, our lead editorial notes that since there are limitations to the extent PSBs can be reformed and are likely to remain a drag on government finances, the government should speed up their privatisation. Read here

In supporting Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab, the Congress has created more confusion over what it stands for, argues Vir Sanghvi

India’s corporate landscape is changing, and the economy is set to change with it, notes Amit Tandon

Quote

“Owing to the second wave, the Indian economy is likely to mirror a similar trend seen in FY21, where the first half of the financial year is weaker and the second half is significantly stronger” HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 21 2021. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.