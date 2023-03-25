JUST IN
The TikTok challenge
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: How to tax capital, the TikTok challenge, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

BS Opinion

Rajesh Kumar 

tax

The government has withdrawn tax benefits on long-term capital gains on debt instruments. In this context, T N Ninan in his weekly column notes that the government’s step could push investors to choose riskier equity, or to fall back on bank deposits — thereby negatively impacting the debt market, which actually needs to grow. Read here

In other views:

TCA Srinivasa Raghavan talks about how the official history of the Reserve Bank of India is being written. Read here

Banning TikTok hasn’t really worked in India.

It’s unclear if the partial ban in the UK will. The solution, however, lies in creating an alternative, writes Devangshu Datta. Read here

Quote

“Representations have been received that the National Pension System for government employees needs to be improved. I propose to set up a committee under the finance secretary to look into the issue of pensions and evolve an approach which addresses the needs of the employees while maintaining fiscal prudence.”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 06:30 IST

