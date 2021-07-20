JUST IN
Hope floats on rural recovery
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Illegal surveillance, co-operation ministry & more

Here are the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for Saturday

Rajesh Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Reports that many Indians have been targeted by the Pegasus spyware is disturbing, but not surprising. Installing spyware on a phone is illegal if it is carried out by a private entity but India has no data protection laws, and has an opaque and arbitrary mechanism for authorisation of surveillance. A list of persons allegedly targeted by Pegasus was released by a multi-organisational investigation involving news organisations, cybersecurity specialists and Amnesty International. In this context, the government has issued a statement of denial.

But that raises even more disturbing questions, argues our lead editorial

Zomato is essentially a “concept stock” because it has neither made profits, nor has issued any guidance on ever getting to profitability, notes Shyamal Majumdar

It is to be hoped that the naysayers will be proved wrong and the new ministry will become a harbinger of the revival of cooperation in the spirit of genuine co-operative federalism, writes Mihir Shah

Quote

“In the past similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp. Those reports have no factual basis and were categorically denied by all parties.... The press report of July 18, 2021 also appeared to be an attempt to malign the Indian democracy and a well-established institution” IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the Pegasus controversy

First Published: Tue, July 20 2021. 06:44 IST

