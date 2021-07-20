Best of BS Opinion: Illegal surveillance, co-operation ministry & more

-
ALSO READ
Illegal surveillance
WhatsApp case: For people, privacy matters more than firm's value, says SC
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Best of BS Opinion: Sedition vs dissent, make tribunals first court & more
Best of BS Opinion: Repeal UAPA, bankruptcy process needs a re-look & more
Reports that many Indians have been targeted by the Pegasus spyware is disturbing, but not surprising. Installing spyware on a phone is illegal if it is carried out by a private entity but India has no data protection laws, and has an opaque and arbitrary mechanism for authorisation of surveillance. A list of persons allegedly targeted by Pegasus was released by a multi-organisational investigation involving news organisations, cybersecurity specialists and Amnesty International. In this context, the government has issued a statement of denial.
But that raises even more disturbing questions, argues our lead editorial
Zomato is essentially a “concept stock” because it has neither made profits, nor has issued any guidance on ever getting to profitability, notes Shyamal Majumdar
It is to be hoped that the naysayers will be proved wrong and the new ministry will become a harbinger of the revival of cooperation in the spirit of genuine co-operative federalism, writes Mihir Shah
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU