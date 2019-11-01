Best of BS Opinion: In every systemic crisis there is a human factor

-
ALSO READ
Whistle-blower complaint: Who got worst hit by the Infosys stock's freefall
The Infosys test
How Infosys CEO handles latest challenge will be a true test of his mettle
Infosys ADR sinks 13% over whistleblower's window dressing allegations
Infosys share sell-off weighs on all 5 IT funds, ICICI Pru Tech worst hit
Corporate governance suffers at the hands of people believed to be paragons of virtue. People are veering around to seeing merit in a bad bank, which highlights the failings of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The dichotomy of regional vs national in politics is now a stereotype and, though international relations between China and China are forever on the edge, hope never dies. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up
Vishal Sikka had to quit as Infosys chief executive officer without there being any evidence of wrongdoing against him.
Despite this, N R Narayana Murthy made much play of it then. Why is he silent when Infosys is under a cloud, asks Shyamal Majumdar
The advantages of having a bad bank are enormous, says Prashant Kumar
The Shiv Sena must find a pathway to staying relevant, according to Aakar Patel
Over the next few years the aim and objective would be to get China and India into a deeper engagement. Tarun Das explains
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU