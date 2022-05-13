Best of BS Opinion: India's biggest policy challenge, Ukraine crisis & more

Our first edit says the basic reason for lower workforce participation in India is that the country has not been able to take advantage of its surplus labour to develop a large manufacturing base.

The self-regulatory forum for the edtech sector, says the second edit, meets the problem halfway.

T T Ram Mohan: Blame Ukraine conflict, not central banks: The origins of the inflation shock the world is experiencing are political, not economic or monetary

Arvind Subramanian and Josh Felman: The West has got Its Russia sanctions wrong. Read here