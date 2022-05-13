Best of BS Opinion: India's biggest policy challenge, Ukraine crisis & more

-
ALSO READ
Four labour codes that everyone is talking about
TMS Ep74: Kitex Garments, Samir Arora, Ola, four new labour codes
What do labour law violations at Foxconn say about Make in India?
Instoried's Sharmin Ali expects 2022 to be the year of 'empathetic content'
Attitudes to women's work reason for dismal labour participation rate
Our first edit says the basic reason for lower workforce participation in India is that the country has not been able to take advantage of its surplus labour to develop a large manufacturing base.
The self-regulatory forum for the edtech sector, says the second edit, meets the problem halfway.
T T Ram Mohan: Blame Ukraine conflict, not central banks: The origins of the inflation shock the world is experiencing are political, not economic or monetary
Arvind Subramanian and Josh Felman: The West has got Its Russia sanctions wrong. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU