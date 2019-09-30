JUST IN
Howdy Modi: The PM may be leading the Indian diaspora into uncharted waters
Best of BS Opinion: India-US trade issues, RBI monetary policy, and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty
After a long period of gloom, there are some hopeful signs. The next step should be to create conditions to make them last and then get on to the next stage. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Selectively restoring the General System of Preferences for some of India’s major export products, in return for not so difficult and probably desirable reductions in import duties on some items, may be a more feasible outcome to pursue with the US. Amita Batra analyses the issues

Retiring income-tax officers addresses some immediate concerns.

But what about the systemic issues that create scope for dishonesty and harassing taxpayers? A K Bhattacharya asks

The GST Council has done well to reduce taxes on hotel tariffs, which can be rationalised now, says Aditya Ghosh

Tax cuts were a knee-jerk reaction, says Debashis Basu. We can only hope that the government has finally “got it” and will stay focused on improving productivity, demand, and governance

People are free to move around anywhere in Kashmir. Many journalists from the rest of India are visiting Kashmir regularly

-- Union Home Minister Amit Shah
