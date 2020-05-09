Best of BS Opinion: Inevitability of classical economics, Covid-19 and more

-
ALSO READ
Revive, thrive, go forward: How Nakul Anand sees hotels after Covid-19
Ball in Centre's court: States for lockdown extension as India sits tight
Covid-19 outbreak: Pain may not be limited to lockdown, say retailers
Maharashtra CM extends Covid-19 lockdown till 'at least' April 30
Covid-19 lockdown: Tamil Nadu asks Centre not to resume trains, flights
From how people will remember Covid-19 as the event that led to job losses on a scale unimagined since the Great Depression, to the reasons why cross-border transference of costs — via colonisation or exchange-rate manipulation or quasi-monopolies in tradable goods — is no longer easy, to how leaders who had effortlessly sailed through previous threats to their popularity are struggling with this one, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU